West Herts Hospitals: Watford Mayor 'appalled' at decision scrutiny
A mayor said he was "appalled" at claims the health secretary was to scrutinise the decision to redevelop hospitals rather than build a new one.
Campaigners are sending Sajid Javid information on how plans to rebuild Watford General Hospital and refurbish two others were arrived at.
They hope he will ask West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust (WHHT) to look again at the decision.
Watford mayor, Peter Taylor, said it "ignores" an already-completed process.
Outline plans to rebuild Watford General, and refurbish St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead hospitals, were backed in July.
The trust said it was "very happy" to share its "rationale" with Mr Javid.
The government first pledged £400m for the Watford redevelopment in 2019 and the trust is currently developing its business case for NHS England and the government, which will establish exactly how much funding is granted.
Campaigners, including Conservative Hemel Hempstead MP, Sir Mike Penning, want to see a new hospital on a new site.
Sir Mike said he and a delegation of campaigners had met Mr Javid and told him what they perceived to be the problems with the trust's plans.
He said they would be sending the health secretary a dossier about how the case for redevelopment was made, together with the "opportunities" for an alternative scheme for a new hospital on one of "a number of potential greenfield sites".
"We hope he will ask the Department of Health and the trust to look again at their decision," Sir Mike said.
The BBC has asked the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for comment.
Elected Liberal Democrat mayor, Mr Taylor, said: "I am appalled by this decision, which ignores the incredibly thorough process that has already been undertaken by independent experts in this area.
"There have already been several investigations into viability and they have all reached the same conclusion - that the quickest and best way to improve health facilities for West Hertfordshire is to invest in new and improved hospital facilities at Watford General, St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead Hospitals.
"Local people have waited a very long time for these vital new facilities. This decision will only slow the process down, yet again, and could threaten this investment entirely."
A WHHT spokesman said: "We're very happy to share our rationale for ruling out a new site in favour of retaining and redeveloping our three hospitals.
"Our decision was driven by the need to deliver new and better buildings in the shortest timeframe possible."
