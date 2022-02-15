High Wycombe: Council approves £15m regeneration plans
A council has agreed a town centre regeneration scheme costing £15m.
Buckinghamshire Council hopes the scheme will attract new businesses, redevelop redundant sites and create housing in High Wycombe.
The authority will use £11.8m of government funding for the project and will also add £3.2m of its own money to that figure.
Councillor John Chilver said the project would create a more "vibrant, diverse and thriving" town centre.
The council said it intended to "repurpose" the 13,000 sq m (140,000 sq ft) House of Fraser building in Eden Shopping Centre to "further economic activity and vitality in the town centre", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It also intends to 'bring forward much-needed housing and associated benefits by repurposing "underutilised space" in the town.
The authority also confirmed it intended to sell 6-8 Frogmoor, home to Yes Please Golf, to developer Dandara to "facilitate the redevelopment" of the Chilterns Shopping Centre for mainly residential use.
It said doing so would mean the Eden Shopping Centre would become the town's primary retail destination.
