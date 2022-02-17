Hertfordshire boy left without proper SEND support, report finds
- Published
A teenager on the autism spectrum was left without proper special educational needs and disability (SEND) support for three years, an ombudsman found.
The boy, who attends a mainstream secondary school, had an Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan which said he needed a range of help.
His mother said the loss of support had left her son distressed.
Hertfordshire County Council accepted the faults found by the local government and social care ombudsman.
The authority has agreed to apologise to the boy and his family and pay them £500 to recognise their frustration and distress.
It will also pay the teenager £2,900 for the special education provision he lost and a further £250 for the uncertainty of what provision he might have further been entitled to between May and July 2020.
The investigation by the ombudsman found the pupil should have received four hours of academic support every half term, but between September 2020 and July 2021 he received less than three hours in total.
He also needed help with his social skills, but this was not provided over the same time, or during an earlier period between September 2018 and April 2019.
The council also failed to provide the assessed support for his emotional wellbeing, the ombudsman said.
The boy's mother said her son was left with low self-esteem and felt socially isolated.
'Emotional and social help'
Michael King, local government and social care ombudsman, said: "For many children and young people with autism spectrum conditions, emotional and social help can be just as important to their wellbeing as the academic assistance they should receive.
"I am pleased the council has accepted the faults I have found during my investigation, and hope the lengthy recommendations it will comply with should help this boy and others like him in the county."
The council has agreed to arrange for the teenager to receive an extra 24 hours of one-to-one academic support to account for the time he missed.
A senior officer will also review the provision in place for the boy.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk