Storm Dudley causes rail and tree damage across the east of England
- Published
High winds from Storm Dudley have led to travel disruption and fallen trees across the east of England.
Train services are disrupted in parts of Buckinghamshire after a freight train hit a fallen tree at Beaconsfield.
There was damage to overhead cables in Luton and St Albans on Wednesday night, which caused train services to be cancelled between London and Bedford.
Norfolk Police warned drivers to take care because of fallen trees.
Network Rail East Midlands said its teams worked all night to repair the damage to the overhead cables in Luton and St Albans.
However, it advised customers to check their journeys as some services were being cancelled.
"Services will be reduced today as we've got more work to do tonight," the company said on Twitter.
Thameslink said two of the four lines were now open.
Weatherquest and BBC forecaster Dan Holley said Storm Dudley "gave us gusts up to 64mph".
"I know we had some power outages and trees down - and that's a pre-cursor of what's to come," he said.
"We are expecting some very strong winds tomorrow and for a number of hours so it's not going to be a short duration event."
In Norfolk, police tweeted to urge motorists to drive with caution as they were "receiving reports of trees down and debris on various roads across Norfolk as Storm Dudley makes itself known".
We are receiving reports of trees down and debris on various roads across Norfolk as #StormDudley makes itself known. We are working with our partner agencies to keep the roads clear. Please drive with caution if you have to tonight and into the early hours. #NorfolkRoads #CCR.— Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 16, 2022
The Met Office has declared an amber warning for wind from 03:00 to 21:00 GMT on Friday for Wales and much of England.
It has warned of significant disruption and danger to life from Storm Eunice, with gusts of up to 80mph.
Councillor Charles Royden, who is responsible for environment at Bedford Borough Council, has warned people to "take some time to get prepared".
"The Met Office is warning of flying debris, damage to homes likely, impact on transport such as railway lines and bridges, and the potential for power cuts," he said.
Some places in the east of England have already announced that they will not be opening on Friday, including:
The Love Light Norwich Festival said it had cancelled its programme on Friday, with outdoor events planned for Saturday being moved indoors where possible.
Travel disruption is also expected with roads, bridges and railway lines likely to close, causing delays and cancellations.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) has advised customers to consider travelling on Thursday and Saturday to avoid possible disruption from Friday's storm.
It said it expected "significant disruption" across the network and trains would be required to travel much slower than normal.
National Highways says it "will likely have to close" the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk on Friday but will issue further information later.