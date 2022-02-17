Bedfordshire Police investigate after body found in Harrold
Detectives are investigating after a body was found in a village.
Bedfordshire Police said it was called at about 08:00 GMT on Thursday after the body was discovered close to Brook Lane, in Harrold, to the north of Bedford.
The force said officers are still at the scene - near to the Oakley Arms pub and the Harrold Centre community venue - and its inquiries are ongoing.
It has asked for anyone who might have any information to contact them.
