Bedfordshire Police investigate after body found in Harrold

Published
Image source, Peter Hickman
Image caption,
Bedfordshire Police said the body was discovered close to Brook Lane, in Harrold, near Bedford

Detectives are investigating after a body was found in a village.

Bedfordshire Police said it was called at about 08:00 GMT on Thursday after the body was discovered close to Brook Lane, in Harrold, to the north of Bedford.

The force said officers are still at the scene - near to the Oakley Arms pub and the Harrold Centre community venue - and its inquiries are ongoing.

It has asked for anyone who might have any information to contact them.

