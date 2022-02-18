Dunstable death: Tributes paid to man who died
- Published
The family of a man who died after a fight outside a pub have described him as a "kind and gentle soul".
Aaron Bateman, 28, of Luton Road, Dunstable, was injured outside the Wheatsheaf pub in High Street North on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital but died on Monday.
Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have launched a murder investigation following the incident.
Mr Bateman's family said in a statement: "Aaron was a kind and gentle soul who lit up every room with his humour and smile. Words cannot explain how greatly he will be missed."
Det Insp Mark Butler, leading the investigation, said officers were trying to establish the circumstances that led to him being fatally injured.
A man in his 40s from Bedford, was originally arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and then was rearrested on suspicion of murder.
He has since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.
