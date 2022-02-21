Storm Franklin: Travel not advised as storm hits East of England
Rail passengers across the East of England have been advised not to travel as Storm Franklin hits the UK.
Thameslink and Great Northern are urging people to "abandon" their journeys because "in most areas , no service may [be] able to run".
Greater Anglia and C2C are running reduced services due to storm damage and say only travel if it is "absolutely essential".
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place until 13:00 GMT.
The Met Office warning covers Wales, Northern Ireland, most of England and parts of south-west Scotland.
Network Rail has imposed a 50mph speed restriction across the network.
Thameslink and Great Northern, part of Govia Thameslink which runs trains from London to Bedford and Cambridge, said a tree blocking the railway between Tulse Hill and Streatham in south London caused a train to derail.
As a result services between Luton and Sutton and also Cambridge and Three Bridges are suspended until further notice.
Services between London Blackfriars and Bedford will call at all stations between London St Pancras and Bedford, and services between King's Lynn and London Kings Cross will only run between King's Lynn and Cambridge.
On its website, it said: "If you have not yet travelled to the station, or if you are otherwise able to, please abandon your journey. Stay at home.
"The situation will change regularly as trees fall and objects are blown onto the lines, and in most areas, no service may [be] able to run."
'Only travel if absolutely essential'
Passengers on trains delayed between stations are being "rescued as soon as possible" but still may not be able to complete their journeys.
Greater Anglia, which runs trains from London Liverpool Street to Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Hertford, said it would be running "a very reduced service which could be disrupted at short notice" and advised passengers to "only travel if their journey is absolutely essential" on Monday morning.
"If trees come down or debris lands in the overhead wires then journeys could be disrupted severely for many hours," it said.
Thousands of people are still without power following Storm Eunice on Friday.
UK Power Networks said it was working hard to restore supplies and would make payments to anyone affected by power cuts for more than 24 hours.
It says there are currently 2,900 properties across the East of England without power, including 1,000 in Essex, 1,300 in Suffolk and 370 in Norfolk.
There are two flood warnings in the region and about 20 flood alerts, the Environment Agency said.
The warnings are for Bumpstead Brook through Steeple Bumpstead to New England in Essex, where river levels were rising yesterday.
The agency said flooding of homes and businesses was also likely for Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry in Suffolk between 13:00 and 17:00, while strong winds and spring tides may cause large waves and spray overtopping on the coast.
The coastguard has warned photographers not to put themselves in danger and "take unnecessary risks" to try and capture an image of storm conditions.
