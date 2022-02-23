Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on M1 near Watford
A pedestrian who died on the M1 was hit by a lorry on the carriageway, police said.
The man died between junction four for Elstree and junction five for Watford on the northbound side of the motorway at about 12:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Hertfordshire Police said it was "working to establish the circumstances of what happened".
It has asked for anyone who saw a white Toyota 4x4 on the hard shoulder around the time of the crash to come forward.
Supt David Burstow said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died in this incident.
"We are working to establish the circumstances of what happened, I'd like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and/or has dashcam footage of it or events leading up to it."
The northbound carriageway was closed for about seven hours.
