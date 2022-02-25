Stevenage man drove at 130mph on A1 trying to outrun police car
A driver weaved in and out of traffic on a motorway, reaching speeds of up to 130mph (210km/h) as he tried to outrun an unmarked police car.
Raja Younas, 47, of Austens Path, Stevenage, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the A1(M) near the Barnet bypass on 25 May.
St Albans Crown Court heard Younas's driving was "a recipe for people being killed or maimed".
He was given a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years.
Prosecutor Stefan Weidmann told the court a police officer, in an unmarked car, signalled for Younas to pull over after he saw him "aggressively undertaking" other southbound vehicles in his Lexus on the A1M last May.
However, Younas did not stop and tailgated a car in the outside lane at 90mph (145km/h), with just a two-metre gap between them, the court heard.
He swerved back into the outside lane and reached speeds of 125mph (200km/h) - at one point the pursuing officer thought Younas was driving at more than 130mph (209km/h).
Police stop
He was seen to slow down to 50mph (80km/h) for a speed camera, before accelerating to 110mph (177km/h) - more than twice the limit for that section.
Younas was stopped by police after a three-and-a-half minute-long chase, at the Shell garage at Stirling Corner, the court was told.
He admitted dangerous driving and appeared for sentencing earlier.
Defending Younas, Libby Anderson said the father of three expressed his regret for putting the police officer and members of the public at risk of harm. She said no damage or injury had been caused.
Recorder David Mayall told Younas: "It was incredibly dangerous driving.
"You were weaving in and out, and tailgating other drivers.
"It was a recipe for people being killed or maimed."
Alongside his suspended jail sentence, Younas was told he must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work and abide by an electronically-monitored curfew for six months between 20:00 and 06:00.
He was banned from driving for two years and must take an extended test before he regains his licence.