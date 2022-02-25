Ukraine: 'My parents are stuck, it's really heartbreaking'
By Helen Mulroy & Pete Cooper
BBC News, East
- Published
Ukrainians in the UK are speaking about their concerns for friends and family in Ukraine and the difficulties getting hold of people in their home country.
The second day of fighting saw tanks enter the capital, Kyiv, for the first time.
Ukrainian officials said they have handed out 18,000 guns to volunteers, as well as issuing instructions on how to make petrol bombs.
How do those in Luton at the Ukrainian Association feel about what is happening?
'We're fighting for the whole world'
Tetyana has spoken to a friend of hers who asked her if she could help his wife and daughter.
She says: "He's also got two young sons who are in the army now but he's really worried and concerned about his wife and young daughter.
"He asked me if I could help, I said 'I would love to but my parents are stuck there as well'."
The 38-year-old said her father had been discharged from hospital but was "stuck in the metro because they're bombing Kyiv now".
She says her mother is "stuck in the basement of her apartment" building.
"It's a really heartbreaking situation. We're fighting for Europe, it feels like we're fighting for the whole world [but] we don't have enough people," she adds.
'People are afraid to go out'
Mykola says Russian President Vladimir Putin is an "aggressive monster who doesn't understand a real language, a diplomatic language".
He asks the UK and others to "please take more actions" against Russia.
The US, UK and the EU have all levied financial punishment on Moscow, but stopped short of removing Russia from the international banking system, Swift.
The 41-year-old says: "Whatever has been done until now doesn't work.
"He continues to attack, he continues to kill people, not military but civilian people are suffering right now.
"There is massive shooting going on and people are afraid to go out."
'People cannot move anywhere'
Nataliya says she has spoken to a university friend who is staying with her elderly mother near Konotop.
The town in north-eastern Ukraine has been encircled by Russian troops according to local administrators.
The 48-year-old said her friend "can hear the army, the guns shots".
"People cannot move anywhere because the bridges are destroyed," she adds.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk