High Wycombe: Five jailed over death of man found in street
Five men have been jailed over the death of a grandfather who was found in the street.
Andrew Ballantyne, 55, was discovered by officers in Micklefield Road in High Wycombe on 31 July.
Asher Anderson, 35, of Wembley, and James Scott, 32, of High Wycombe, both pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
At Reading Crown Court Anderson was jailed for nine years and Scott was given a sentence of six years and three months.
Ramah Lampkin, 24, of High Wycombe and Daniel Ramsey, 25, of High Wycombe, admitted violent disorder and were sentenced to 26 months and 24 months in prison.
Nikolas Williams, 26, of High Wycombe, was jailed for 26 months after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and violent disorder.
Det Supt Kev Brown said: "This was an opportunistic but targeted attack by the group on Andrew who was well known to all of them.
"They assaulted him, filmed the assault and fled when police happened across the incident. "
Mr Ballantyne's family previously described him as "a whole-hearted person" who would "help anyone who asked him to".
"He was a man who was committed to his family, he was the heart of the family and was a committed son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend," they said.
"Anything Andrew did, he put his heart and soul into.
"He had a deep passion for cars and he was a peacemaker in the community, talking to young people to change their ways."
