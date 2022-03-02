BBC News

Parts of Verulamium Park in St Albans due to close 'for Wonka filming'

Published
Image source, Peter Aitken
Image caption,
Warner Brothers has been building a set in Verulamium Park, believed to be for the film Wonka

A number of areas in a public park will be inaccessible for a day while filming for a new movie takes place.

Signs say parts of Verulamium Park in St Albans, once the site of the third largest city in Roman Britain, will be closed to the public on 3 March.

Warner Brothers has been building a set near to the lakes and along nearby Abbey Mill Lane.

The BBC understands scenes from Wonka, a prequel to Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, will be filmed there.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Wonka is due to star Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka
Image source, Peter Aitken
Image caption,
Signs to the tourist attractions around the park have been replaced
Image source, Peter Aitken
Image caption,
Signs in the park say that a number of areas and footpaths will be closed to the public on 3 March in order to "facilitate filming".

As well as a set in the area near to the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub, a marquee and temporary pathways have been set up on the flood plain next to the River Ver near Westminster Lodge.

Council signs say sections of the park, including footpaths and car parks, will be closed to the public on Thursday in order to "facilitate filming".

Image source, Peter Aitken
Image caption,
Paths near to Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub will be inaccessible to the public
Image source, Peter Aitken
Image caption,
The car park near to the running track at Westminster Lodge will not be available

St Albans Council has confirmed filming will be taking place but has not revealed what is being made for "contractual reasons".

Warner Brothers has delivered letters to residents in Abbey Mill Lane to inform them about the film project.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Timothée Chalamet was seen filming for Wonka in Bath last October

Wonka, directed by Paul King, is set to focus on Willy Wonka's early life and is due to star Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Matt Lucas.

Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Company announced last May that they were working on the new musical movie, which will focus on a young Willy Wonka before he opened his chocolate factory.

Since then, Chalamet has been spotted filming on sets in Bath in Avon and Lyme Regis in Dorset last October.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
The film will focus on the young Willy Wonka on his earliest adventure and how he met the Oompa-Loompas.
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Chalamet has also been filming in Lyme Regis

The film is due to be released in March 2023.

The BBC has approached Warner Brothers for comment.

Image source, Peter Aitken
Image caption,
Warner Brothers arrive at Verulamium Park
Image source, Peter Aitken
Image caption,
A number of lamp-posts have also appeared
Image source, Peter Aitken
Image caption,
Production equipment is being set up on the flood plain next to the River Ver

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics