Luton man who died from knife wound named by police
- Published
A man found dead in Luton has named by police as Saul Murray.
Officers were called to New Town Street shortly after 05:00 GMT on Sunday after Mr Murray's body was discovered.
A post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday showed the 33-year-old died from blood loss from a knife wound, Bedfordshire Police said.
The force arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of murder and she has since been released under investigation.
Det Insp Dale Mepstead said: "Our enquiries are continuing at pace to establish the events leading up to Mr Murray's death, and we continue to seek the public's help in piecing together what has taken place."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.