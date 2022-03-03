Hertfordshire Police investigate sudden deaths across county
- Published
The sudden deaths of four people across Hertfordshire are being investigated by police.
Officers said the deaths happened in the Welwyn Hatfield area on 23 February and in East Herts, Broxbourne and Hertsmere areas on Tuesday.
The force said the circumstances around the deaths was "unclear".
It added there was no evidence that they were linked, but "early indications suggest they may be drug related".
A fifth person was also reported to have been seriously unwell and is currently receiving hospital treatment.
Supt Nev Hanks said: "Although we are still in the very early stages of our investigations, it is only right that we reach out to those who use illegal drugs and urge them to be extra cautious about what they are using and how much."
It has directed people to details of support agencies on the Hertfordshire County Council website.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk