Investigation under way as man dies in Berkhamsted flat fire

Hertfordshire Police said it was called to the property in Berkhamsted on Wednesday night

About 20 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a flat in which a man died.

Hertfordshire Police said the fire and rescue service called officers to the property in Gossoms Ryde, Berkhamsted at about 22:25 GMT on Wednesday.

"Officers attended and road closures were put in place while the fire was extinguished," a spokesman said.

The fire service sent four fire engines and an aerial platform to the scene and an investigation is under way to establish the cause.

A man died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed
The fire service sent four fire engines and an aerial platform to the scene
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way

