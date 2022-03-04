East Herts Council raises council tax and cost of parking permits
Residents will pay £5 more in council tax and increased costs for parking permits next year.
The Conservative-led East Herts Council said it was increasing costs to prevent a £3m funding gap by 2027.
The average band D taxpayer will pay £184 a month to the district council, the maximum allowed without a referendum.
A new £1 Sunday parking charge is being introduced along with a rise in parking permit prices, from £41 to £72.
East Herts Council said the budget would help it save £1.5m a year.
Councillor Geoffrey Williamson said the new budget, agreed at a council meeting on Tuesday, would not affect front-line services.
The proposals would provide East Herts residents with the "best deal" in 2022/23, Mr Williamson said.
However, Liberal Democrat councillor Mione Goldspink criticised the changes to permit costs as being "unreasonable".
She suggested the permit cost increase from £41 for a first car should be limited to £60.
Investment
The district council re-committed to a multi-million pound investment programme in the area.
This would include improving leisure facilities, regenerating Old River Lane and redeveloping Elizabeth Road in Bishop's Stortford.
Other agreed proposals include charging people for replacement bins, and selling or closing public toilets in Buntingford.
Some opposition councillors expressed concerns over an additional £4m being spent on the redevelopment of Hertford Theatre.
More than £20m has already been committed to the project.
Mr Williamson said: "Our objective has been to produce a budget for the coming year which allows us to maintain levels of service but within our means.
"Despite there being so many factors working against us, we have nonetheless succeeded in bringing together a budget for next year which still protects front-line services, invests for the future and which overall provides the best deal for the residents and communities across our district."
