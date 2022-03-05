Dacorum: Fines threat over 'appalling mess' left on sports pitches
- Published
Players and spectators who leave rubbish on sports pitches or playgrounds face £80 fines, a Hertfordshire council has said.
Dacorum Borough Council said pitches were being left strewn with rubbish as people leave an "appalling mess" at weekend matches.
Plastic bottles, cans, coffee cups and food wrappers were all being discarded.
District Enforcement Officers will now patrol pitches in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Kings Langley and Tring.
They have the power to issue a fixed penalty notice to anyone dropping litter.
Conservative councillor, Julie Banks, portfolio holder for community and regulatory services, said it was "appalling" that pitches and playgrounds, "a vital resource that supports health and wellbeing" were being littered, and it would not be tolerated.
"I know many individuals and teams take responsibility for clearing up the pitches but recently we have seen problems increase, she said.
The council said: "This level of littering requires extra resources to clean up, costing the council taxpayer money, and is damaging to the environment."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk