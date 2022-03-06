BBC News

M25 in Hertfordshire closed over driver's medical emergency

A motorway has been closed to allow emergency workers to help a motorist during an urgent medical incident, police have said.

The M25 was closed in both directions between junctions 20 and 21 near Watford, Hemel Hempstead and Aylesbury, so an air ambulance could land.

National Highways (NH) said there had been long queues while the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended the serious incident.

All lanes have since reopened.

Hertfordshire Police said on Twitter, the road was closed "while an air ambulance crew gave urgent medical help to a motorist".

