Lockheed Martin site in Ampthill is blocked by protesters
Protesters have blocked traffic from entering a defence technology plant.
Anti-weapons group, Block Lockheed, prevented vehicles going in and out of the Lockheed Martin plant in Ampthill from about 05:30 GMT on Monday.
It said it was targeting the company because it considered it to be "a pillar of the arms trade".
Bedfordshire Police said they were still at the site in Hazelwood Lane at 13:30 GMT. Lockheed Martin said it was "monitoring the situation".
The company confirmed a "small group" of protestors was outside its Bedfordshire site.
"While we respect the right to peaceful protest, our security team, supported by Bedfordshire Police, is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of our employees and the security of our facility," a Lockheed Martin spokesperson said.
Lockheed Martin UK currently employs 900 employees at the 64-acre facility.
Its website said it supports "a range of capabilities, including air-land integration, battlespace management, ground-based air defence and weapons safety, integration and support".
The protesters said their protest was particularly important "in light of the ongoing events in Ukraine".
"We are trying to draw people's attention to the fact that war profiteers aren't interested in peace," a spokesman for the protesters said.
"They make a lot of money out of constant war."
Ch Supt David Boyle said it was aware of the protest and was "working with organisers and businesses to minimise disruption".
"We respect people's right to protest in a peaceful and responsible way, and we will continue to work with everyone to ensure public safety," he said.
