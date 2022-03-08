Armed raiders steal £200K of jewellery in Beaconsfield
- Published
Raiders armed with baseball bats and a meat cleaver threatened staff at a shop before making off with £200,000 of jewellery.
Three men forced entry to Elite, on The Highway, in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, at about 10:15 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said the men left with the jewellery in a grey Audi, with the partial registration of GK15.
Officers said no-one was injured and the discarded jewellery was found at a bus stop on the A40, on Burkes Road.
Investigating officer Det Con Mark Banham, said: "We are appealing for witnesses at two places in relation to this incident.
"Firstly, at the jewellery store, and then also anyone that witnessed the offenders discarding the jewellery at the bus stop a short time later."
