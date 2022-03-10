Bedford rough sleepers to be offered more accommodation
- Published
A council said it was spending £900,000 on long-term accommodation for the homeless after a dramatic decrease in rough sleeping.
Bedford Borough Council said it had been awarded the sum to spend on 10 accommodation options.
In 2017, official government figures showed Bedford had 76 people living on the streets, but the council said that number was now at two.
Mayor Dave Hodgson said dealing with the issue had been a top priority.
In recent years the council has spent thousands of pounds tackling the issue. By 2018 there were 51 people sleeping rough, there were 30 in 2019 and this had reduced to six in 2020.
The elected Liberal Democrat, Mr Hodgson, said: "Tackling rough sleeping and homelessness is one of my top priorities and I am glad to say we are having an impact in Bedford Borough.
"This funding will allow us to provide even more accommodation and support and help us to tackle the causes of rough sleeping and homelessness."
Roger's Court opened last summer, providing 20 units of emergency accommodation for rough sleepers or people at risk of sleeping on the streets.
Since March 2020, when Covid-19 lockdown measures were introduced, the council said it had been its "priority to secure emergency accommodation for all persons sleeping rough or at risk of sleeping rough".
It worked with about 400 people, and 60% had moved on to settled accommodation, it added.
It was reviewing its homelessness and rough sleeping strategy, with a consultation due to start later in the year, it said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk