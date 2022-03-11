Hitchin: Lib Dems hold seats in council by-elections
The Liberal Democrats have held seats in two council by-elections in Hertfordshire, held following the death of a sitting councillor who had Covid.
Keith Hoskins won the Hitchin South seat on Hertfordshire County Council, increasing the party's majority over the Conservatives by 1,669 votes.
Raj Bhakar won the Hitchin Highbury seat on North Herts District Council, ahead of the Conservatives.
Paul Clark died last year aged 65, and he had held both seats.
He had served on the district council for three terms since 1995 - and had been its deputy leader when he died. He was elected to the county council in 2021.
The Labour Party did not field candidates in either by-election, suggesting that in the "sad circumstances" it did not feel right.
Hitchin South (Hertfordshire County Council) results
- Deolinda Maria Eltringham - Green Party: 223
- Keith Hoskins - Liberal Democrats: 2,401
- Leigh Smith - Christian Peoples Alliance: 35
- Claire Patricia Annette Strong - Conservative: 690
Last May, the Liberal Democrats ousted the Conservatives from the county council seat with a majority of 42 votes.
On Thursday, Mr Hoskins, Hitchin's former town centre manager, polled 1,711 more votes than the Conservative candidate Claire Strong, who came second.
Mr Hoskins, who is already a district councillor for the Hitchin Highbury ward, said the scale of the victory reflected his 25-year track record in the town, the decision of the Labour Party not to field candidates and some disillusionment with the Conservatives.
He also acknowledged that the circumstances of the by-election were a sad occasion.
Councillor Hoskins told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he aimed to continue Mr Clark's legacy of community service.
Hitchin Highbury (North Herts District Council) results:
- Raj Bhakar -Liberal Democrats: 1,238
- Deolinda Eltringham - Green Party: 134
- Samuel Forsyth - Conservatives: 450
- Leigh Smith - Christian Peoples Alliance: 27
Ms Bhaker won the Hitchin Highbury seat after polling 1,238 votes, which was 788 more than Conservative candidate Samuel Forsyth.
She said the by-election victories showed the support there was for Lib Dems and that people "can see the work that we are doing and want to continue to support us".
She also highlighted the legacy of Mr Clark and said the party would continue his work.
"It will be tough to fill his shoes," she said.
