Shani Warren: Man denies murdering woman found in Taplow in 1987
- Published
A man has denied murdering a woman whose body was found in a lake 35 years ago.
Shani Warren, 26, was discovered in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987.
Donald Robertson, 66, instructed his lawyers that he intends to enter a not guilty plea to the murder charge.
Reading Crown Court heard he also denies two other charges relating to Ms Warren, indecent assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Mr Robertson, who did not appear in court, is also charged with the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl in neighbouring Slough, in Berkshire, in July 1981, which the court heard he also denies.
Michael Ivers QC, representing Robertson, said: "Our instructions are that it is not guilty."
The defendant is due to formally enter pleas on the first day of his four-week trial, starting on 27 April.
