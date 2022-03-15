Pinewood Studios: Fire breaks out at Iver Heath movie facilities
A fire has broken out at the Pinewood Studios film and television production centre.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Pinewood Road in the village of Iver Heath just after 15:00 GMT.
It said there were 12 fire engines at the scene, including crews from Buckinghamshire fire stations and the London Fire Brigade.
The studios are known for shooting James Bond movies, among many others.
The fire service said Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service were also at the scene.
"Also in attendance are five officers and a control unit from Maidenhead," the fire service added.
The live action version of Snow White is reportedly being filming at the studios at the moment.
