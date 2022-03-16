Leah Croucher: Police re-release images after woman comes forward
- Published
Police investigating the disappearance of a woman three years ago have said a woman has come forward after an appeal.
Leah Croucher was last seen on CCTV on 15 February 2019 in Milton Keynes.
Thames Valley Police said a woman pictured walking her dog by Furzton Lake on the morning Ms Croucher went missing contacted them after images were released on the third anniversary.
As a result, it is re-releasing the images to try to identify others and someone who "may or may not" be Leah.
Ms Croucher was 19 when she was last seen by her parents at the family home in Quantock Crescent, at 22:00 GMT on 14 February.
The next day, CCTV footage showed her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at 08:16. She was thought to be going to work, but she never arrived and no trace of her has been found.
A £20,000 reward has been offered for information.
One of the re-released images shows members of the public and the figure of a person dressed in black by Furzton lake, who has never been identified.
"It may, or may not be Leah on the day that she disappeared," a force spokesman said.
Det Ch Insp Andy Howard, said the image, taken the day after Valentine's Day 2019 and just before the school half-term holidays, was "not of high quality" but it was hoping "someone will recognise themselves".
"I am very keen to hear from anybody in the group of people in this image, and particularly keen to identify and speak to the figure dressed in black," he said.
"It may be that you regularly walked in this area back in 2019 and that you will recognise yourselves.
"You may have that vital clue or piece of information."
He added it was not possible to say whether the person in black was Leah, but witnesses had described seeing a young female in black clothing by the lake at about this time "appearing distracted or upset".
Det Ch Insp Howard, who has led the investigation, said the force remained "absolutely committed" to finding Ms Croucher. He said the woman coming forward from the last appeal gave him "real optimism that further information is out there".
"I still genuinely believe that there are people who were in the area of Furzton Lake that morning who will have seen Leah and who can assist this investigation," he said.
"The constant anguish that Leah's family and friends have had to live with is never, and will never, be lost on me."