Cat rescuers in Dunstable take out garage bricks to save feline
Fire fighters have told how they had remove brickwork from a garage to rescue a cat stuck between two walls.
Monty the cat's head was "was badly pinned" when he fell between the walls of his Dunstable home on Tuesday, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said.
His owner said on the fire service Facebook page that the cat was found "dusty and traumatised" when freed.
Crews "worked painstakingly" to release him, the service added. Monty is now safe and well.
