RAF veteran Jack Hemmings, 100, in memorial flight for friend
A 100-year-old former RAF squadron leader is taking to the sky in a wooden plane to celebrate his lifelong friend who flew the aircraft with him in 1948.
Stuart King, who died in 2020, and Jack Hemmings surveyed central Africa from above for the Christian charity they co-founded after World War Two.
Mr Hemmings' flight over Bedfordshire in a 1947 Miles Gemini marks what would have been his friend's 100th birthday.
"I want to remember all he achieved in his exceptional life," he said.
"One cannot count the number of people whose lives have been enriched by his services."
Mr Hemmings, from Horam, East Sussex, will take off from Shuttleworth airfield, at Old Warden near Bedford, in the type of wooden aircraft he flew with Flt Lt King.
While the RAF veteran has flown since he turned 100 in August - by performing aerobatics as a pilot in a Slingsby Firefly - it will be the first time he has been at the controls of a Miles Gemini in 74 years.
He and his friend's six-month trip for the Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) was the first British mission to assess the humanitarian needs of isolated communities in Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Rwanda and the former Belgian Congo.
The young airmen travelled 10,000 km (6,213 miles), encountered impenetrable terrain and unimaginable hardship, which they documented in 900 pages of analysis.
"We were met with total bewilderment, and people gathered round with great interest," said Mr Hemmings.
"We explored whether we could help with the aims and objectives of local missions, helping clear airstrips or build hospitals in areas almost completely cut off."
Mr King, a great-grandfather, was appointed Chevalier, the highest rank in the Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur by the French Government in 2016.
He died in Folkestone, Kent, aged 98, in August 2020.
