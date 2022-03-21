Royston railway station to get replacement footbridge
- Published
A railway station is get a new footbridge after being without one since the start of the pandemic.
Royston station in Hertfordshire closed the link between its two platforms in spring 2020 after serious problems were found with the structure.
Currently, passengers have to exit the station and walk along a road bridge to reach the opposite platform.
Network Rail said the £3.5m bridge will feature lifts as well as stairs and would open by early 2023.
The railway station is served by train operators Thameslink and Great Northern.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.