Hertfordshire: Wareside school with 18 pupils to close
- Published
A primary school that has only 18 pupils will close, councillors have decided with "a heavy heart".
Hertfordshire's Wareside C of E Primary School has 56 places available, but this year not one local family chose to send their children to it.
The county council's cabinet meeting on Tuesday agreed to close the school, near Ware, from 31 August.
An £80,000 budget deficit for the 2022-23 financial year was forecast for the school.
Councillor Richard Roberts thanked the school for the education it had provided, and said the decision to close was made with a "heavy heart".
The school only has pupils in Years 3, 5 and 6, who are all taught together in two classes, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Terry Douris said teaching a wide range of ages in each class presented "difficult challenges".
A public consultation ran before the statutory notice to close the school was published in January.
Mr Douris said comments were made on the consultation that the school was an important "village hub".
However, he said the school was not used by any community group.
Arrangements have been made to transfer the pupils to Widford Primary School 1.8 miles (2.8km) away.