Stevenage building being demolished collapses onto street
- Published
A building in the process of being demolished has collapsed on to the pavement.
Swingate House in Stevenage, Hertfordshire crumbled at about 10:00 GMT and also left debris across the road.
Roads in the town centre around the building were closed so that emergency services and contractors could deal with the clear-up.
Herts Fire and Rescue Service said it was not aware of any casualties.
Andy Hall, from the fire service, said it was investigating the cause of the collapse.
"We're currently assessing with partners from Stevenage Borough Council about the stability of the building, we've got structural engineers on site," he said.
He also said a plan was being put in place as to how the building would be demolished safely over the next few days.
Hertfordshire Police said a cordon had been put in place as a precaution and people had been asked to avoid the area.
The building was being demolished as part of the Stevenage town regeneration project.
The area's Conservative MP, Stephen McPartland, said on social media that he wanted a clear explanation about what had happened and called for the Health and Safety Executive to investigate.
Meanwhile Stevenage Borough Council said it was continuing to monitor the situation.
