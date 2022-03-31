Afghan refugee says seven months in Northamptonshire hotel difficult
- Published
An Afghan refugee who fled the Taliban to make a new life in the UK has spoken of his frustration at spending seven months in a hotel.
Rahimullah, 31, was one of 379 Afghans given hotel rooms in Northamptonshire after fleeing the country last year.
More than 200 people remain in the area's hotels, but Rahimullah is still waiting for papers to be able to work.
The Home Office said it was working to "find appropriate long-term accommodation" for Afghan refugees.
Rahimullah had been at risk due to his public health communications role in the previous Afghan government.
His work saw him meet former president Hamid Karzai and the American ambassador to Afghanistan, Ross Wilson.
But he has yet to receive a biometric residence permit, which would allow him to work in the UK.
"I'm in a hotel for seven months here and honestly I feel not good because I'm here, no job, no house and no family," he said.
"It's so difficult for me."
He is using his time to study, and has joined a running club and enjoyed a Northampton Town football match.
But he said he also had the option to go to the United States, where his brother went and is now working.
"I'm here, stayed seven months, no job, no clear work paper, no legal documents and no house."
But he added: "Northampton is one of the best places in the UK. I like it. All of the people are good people."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "The use of hotels to house those resettled from Afghanistan is a short-term solution and we are working with local authorities to find appropriate long-term accommodation for them.
"We are proud this country has provided homes for more than 4,000 Afghan evacuees in such a short space of time. Through our huge cross government effort and in partnership with local authorities and the private rented sector, we will continue to secure permanent homes for Afghan families so they can settle and rebuild their lives.
"Our Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme will provide up to 20,000 Afghan women, children and other at-risk groups with a safe and legal route to resettle in the UK."