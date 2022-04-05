Lower Stondon: Woman in her 80s hurt after garage crash
A 83-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a private garage.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Station Road, Lower Stondon, on Monday afternoon to the incident involving two cars.
Crews released the woman, and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene along with the police.
People were asked to avoid the area, and crews from Kempston and Shefford attended.
