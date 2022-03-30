Sex-trafficking: Arrests in Luton and Romania
More than a dozen men have been arrested on suspicion of running a sex-trafficking ring between Romania and the UK.
Seven properties in Luton were raided on Tuesday morning by Bedfordshire Police as part of a co-ordinated international operation.
It was believed women from Romania were being groomed and forced into sex work in England or Scotland.
A number of potential victims have been identified, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias said the raids were the "latest stage of a lengthy investigation into a criminal group suspected of preying on vulnerable young women".
Ten men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in Luton on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic for the purpose of sexual exploitation and paying for sexual services of someone subjected to force.
A further four were apprehended after raids at 11 addresses in Romania, with firearms, cash and drugs also seized, Bedfordshire Police said.
The operation involved more than 100 Bedfordshire officers as well as police from Europol, Eurojust and Romania.
Four women who were believed to have been trafficked to the UK were safeguarded and supported by specially trained officers and charities.
