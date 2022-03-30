Vishal Gohel killing: Two deny murder in Bushey flat
Two women have denied murdering a man who was found dead in a flat.
Vishal Gohel, 44, was found at a property in High Street, Bushey, in Hertfordshire, on 23 January.
Faith Hoppie, 21, of Blake Avenue, Barking in east London, and Tiana Edwards Hancock, 18, of Fresh Wharf Road, Barking, denied murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to rob at St Albans Crown Court.
A third woman and three men are due to face the same charges in court in May.
Hertfordshire Police said Mr Gohel died at the scene.
Those due to appear at St Albans Crown Court are Yarley Georgia Bruce-Annan, 20, of Harts Lane in Barking; Tervin Leslie, 21, of Hurst Street, Brixton, south London; Sakeen Gordon, 20, of Uxbridge Road, Ealing in west London; and Brandon Browne, 21, of Laburnum Road, Rochester, Kent.
All six defendants have been remanded in custody and a trial date has been set for 27 June.
