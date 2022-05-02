Investigation after young patients allegedly assaulted at mental health unit
Police are investigating alleged fraud and inappropriate behaviour toward patients at an NHS mental health unit for young people, the BBC can reveal.
The 16-bed Forest House in Radlett, run by Hertfordshire Partnership University Foundation Trust, cares for patients with severe mental health difficulties.
In March, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) issued it with a warning after inspectors found patients were at risk.
The trust said it took the allegations "very seriously".
Staff at the trust contacted the BBC to voice their concerns about safeguarding after the unit, between Watford and St Albans, was recently rated inadequate by the CQC.
'Inappropriate behaviour'
One, who wished to remain anonymous, said there had been reports of assault, sexual assault and fraud at the facility.
It is understood an alleged assault was caught on CCTV.
The staff member said the fraud allegation related to agency staff allegedly accessing the building using another person's name.
They said they were surprised the matters were not mentioned in the recent CQC report, which found "some patients" told inspectors "they felt unsafe".
The source said: "It is very demoralising working under these circumstances. I am worried about the safety of the patients."
It is understood the CQC did not include the allegations because of the ongoing police investigation while a further allegation was made after the inspection took place.
No arrests have yet been made.
A spokesperson for the CQC said: "We are aware of allegations of assault at Forest House in Radlett.
"As these are subject to a police investigation, we cannot comment further.
"We are satisfied steps have been taken to ensure the safety of people at the service, and we continue to monitor it closely."
'Specialist officers'
A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police said: "We are currently investigating an allegation that a person made fraudulent claims in order to gain access to work at a care facility in Radlett this year.
"We have also received reports of inappropriate behaviour by a man in his 40s and these matters too are currently being reviewed by specialist officers within our Safeguarding Command.
"We take reports of fraud and abuse seriously and each report will be fully investigated."
A spokesperson for the mental health trust said: "The safety of our service users and staff is our number one priority.
"We always take any allegations of inappropriate behaviour or breaches of our policies very seriously and carry out thorough investigations."