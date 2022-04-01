Radlett anaesthetist jailed for arranging child sex abuse
- Published
An NHS consultant anaesthetist who was caught by police while arranging to sexually abuse a seven-year-old girl has been jailed for 28 months.
Mark Carrington, 49, of Radlett, Hertfordshire, admitted arranging the commission of a child sexual offence.
He also admitted three counts of making an indecent photo of a child, and was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court.
Police said there was no evidence his offences were linked to his job at the Royal Free Hospital in north London.
Undercover officers engaged with Carrington online, before arranging for him to meet a fictional person on the agreement that they would sexually abuse a girl together.
He was working at the hospital at the time of his arrest in Finchley in north London on 26 January and was suspended as soon as the hospital's senior management team was made aware of the incident, police said.
Det Sgt Jim Miller, of the child online safeguarding team, said: "Carrington's actions showed he is a serious danger to children as he believed he had arranged a meeting in which he would carry out the sexual abuse of a child.
"What is additionally concerning is that Carrington occupied a great position of trust in his medical role, and although he knew what he was doing was utterly wrong, he carried on."
As part of his sentence, Carrington, of Watling Street, will have to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years and was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order.