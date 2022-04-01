Milton Keynes stab death victim named by police

A Section 60 "stop and search" order was in place until Wednesday evening

Police have named a 21-year-old man who died after being stabbed.

Joseph Tayaye, from Milton Keynes, was found in The Hide, Netherfield, at about 23:35 BST on Monday and died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Post-mortem tests concluded he died from a stab wound to the chest, according to Thames Valley Police.

Det Ch Insp Andy Howard said: "While no arrests have been made, we are following several positive lines of inquiry."

Mr Tayaye's family were being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Tuesday

