Milton Keynes stab death victim named by police
Police have named a 21-year-old man who died after being stabbed.
Joseph Tayaye, from Milton Keynes, was found in The Hide, Netherfield, at about 23:35 BST on Monday and died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.
Post-mortem tests concluded he died from a stab wound to the chest, according to Thames Valley Police.
Det Ch Insp Andy Howard said: "While no arrests have been made, we are following several positive lines of inquiry."
Mr Tayaye's family were being supported by specially-trained officers.
Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
