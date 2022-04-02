Milton Keynes Hospital starts food exchange for struggling staff

Milton Keynes Hospital
Hospital staff can donate items and pick up food for themselves and their family

An NHS hospital has set up a food exchange for staff struggling with the rising costs of living.

Milton Keynes University Hospital staff can pick up or donate packaged and canned groceries in a staff-only area called the food hub.

Kate Jarman, corporate affairs director, said it was the hospital's "moral duty" to support its workers.

"It shouldn't be needed, but it is - next it will be school uniform and kids' clothes and shoes," she added.

"This is reality for many NHS staff," Ms Jarman added.

"Food poverty, fuel poverty and cost of living is clearly a very significant stress for many, and why we want to do as much as possible to support our workforce."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Pressures were being felt by a broad spectrum of professions within the hospital, including nursing, and not just by those on the lowest-paid bands, Ms Jarman said.

The hospital said it did not want those accessing the scheme at work to feel uncomfortable or embarrassed, and had avoided calling it a food bank.

"Many of us have known what it's like to live without enough for essentials and have needed support," added Ms Jarman.

"There is no shame in it, ever."

Reverend Sarah Crane, the hospital chaplain, tweeted about the food hub and said the chaplaincy was available for support.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics