Milton Keynes: Man charged with murder over stab death

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital but died from a stab wound to the chest

A man has been charged with murder after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the chest on a housing estate.

Joseph Tayaye, from Milton Keynes, was found injured in The Hide, Netherfield, at about 23:35 BST on 28 March and died in hospital the following morning.

A 20-year-old man from Milton Keynes was charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and perverting the course of justice.

He was remanded in custody to appear before magistrates on Tuesday.

He was also charged with affray and a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a separate incident in the town on 26 March.

