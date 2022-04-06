London Luton Airport: Government to hold inquiry into growth plan
- Published
The government is to hold an inquiry into Luton Airport's expansion plans that were approved by a council.
Luton Borough Council backed the airport's plans for growth in December.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has cited concerns over climate change targets and policies for enhancing the natural environment among its reasons.
London Luton Airport said it was "disappointed by the decision", but opponents welcomed the intervention.
The council, whose company Luton Rising owns the UK's fifth busiest airport, has been approached for comment.
Luton Borough Council was told in a letter: "To consider all the relevant aspects of the proposed development, the secretary of state [Michael Gove] has decided to hold a local inquiry."
The plans approved by the council would enable the site to handle 19 million people a year - up from 18 million.
Amendments to the current noise contours, which measure how many people are affected by noise from the airport, were also approved by the authority.
Opponents of the expansion have expressed their joy at the decision to hold an inquiry.
Andrew Lambourne, from anti-noise group LADACAN, said it was a "fantastic decision".
The "call-in" of the plans was also supported by Bim Afolami, Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, who last year said the approval decision "completely ignores the environmental and cross-boundary impact".
The government has the power to call in planning applications that local authorities approve and make the final decision.
This usually happens in cases where the decision may have wider effects beyond the immediate locality or potentially conflict with national policy.
'Maximise potential'
In a statement, London Luton Airport Operations, which runs the airport, said it respected the secretary of state's request.
"The government understands that airports are an important enabler of wider economic growth, and for LLA to play its part it's important we can maximise our potential," it said.
"Our plan enables us to do that by putting the airport on the best possible footing for a long-term recovery that supports the local economy and the creation of jobs following the worst crisis our industry has ever faced."
He added: "This plan is consistent with our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality for our own operations by 2026, and to achieve net zero emissions by 2040."