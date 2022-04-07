Bishop's Stortford: Woman dies after flat fire rescue
- Published
A woman has died in hospital after being rescued from a flat fire in Bishop's Stortford.
The blaze broke out in the ground floor property on Cavell Drive at just before 07:00 BST on Wednesday, said Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters broke into the flat to help a woman and she was taken to hospital, but later died. Her next-of-kin have been informed.
The cause of the blaze was not thought to be suspicious.
