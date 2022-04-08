St Albans Clock Tower opening halted due to flooring issue
- Published
A Grade I listed clock tower will remain shut after it needed emergency repairs to its viewing platform.
St Albans City and District Council said it will not reopen as planned on 15 April until the floor can be replaced.
The city centre landmark is England's only surviving medieval town belfry and was completed in about 1405.
Farhan Begum, from the council, said, it was left with "no option" but to keep the tower closed.
The Tower is usually open to visitors for six months of the year.
A recent survey found the wooden flooring of the viewing platform needed to be replaced, the council said.
A building contractor is on stand-by to carry out the repairs but is awaiting approval for the works by Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
Farhana Begum, the council's museums business manager, said: "The Clock Tower is a wonderful attraction, one of our City's most famous landmarks.
"I'm sure people will understand that we had no option but to postpone the reopening as health and safety is our paramount concern."
Once it has been completed it is hoped the tower can reopen in May or June.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk