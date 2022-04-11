Bus driver and 11 passengers hurt in Harpenden crash

The crash happened on the A1081 Luton Road in Harpenden on Saturday afternoon

A bus driver has been left with life-changing injuries and 11 passengers were slightly hurt when the single-decker and a car crashed, police said.

The bus and a grey BMW collided on the A1081 in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, at about 16:20 BST on Saturday.

The bus driver, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

The arrested man, a 28-year-old from St Albans, was released under investigation.

