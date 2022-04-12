Hertfordshire Scooby-Doo van and the mystery of the missing MOT
A vehicle painted to look like the Mystery Machine van in the Scooby-Doo cartoon has been stopped by police in a case of the missing MOT.
BCH Road Policing Unit said on Twitter they had spotted the van touring around Hertfordshire.
When they pulled it over they said it became a "mystery as to where the MOT was" as the "driver unfortunately didn't know either".
The driver was reported for the offence, it added.
Several people on Twitter saw the humour in the situation.
One posted to ask if it was "the caretaker" as it always was in the classic American cartoon series.
Another said they "would've gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling police".
In relation to where the MOT was one man said: "I'm guessing that he hadn't a Scooby-Doo where it went".
