Chesham: Ramadan runners raising money for food charity
A group of people are running, walking or cycling 5km (3.1 miles) everyday during Ramadan to raise money for a food poverty charity.
The Chiltern Champions have raised more than £1,800 for the Big Community Takeaway, which offers those in need a two-course meal in Buckinghamshire.
Javad Malik, from the group, said the charity was doing "an amazing job".
He said he was feeling "absolutely knackered" but it was for a "fantastic cause".
"We're doing it partly because during Ramadan we typically challenge ourselves spiritually," Mr Malik said.
"We do extra charitable deeds.
"It's what we call the month of mercy, we hope God shows us mercy and as a result we show other people mercy."
Mr Malik, from Chesham, Buckinghamshire, said there had been an increase in the amount of people claiming food parcels in the area, which is what inspired the group to raise money for the cause.
He said running 5km everyday outside of Ramadan "would be asking a lot".
"The timings of all of this is really important," Mr Malik said.
"We run about an hour before Iftar, when we can actually break out fast and eat, but not being able to take liquids for 14 hours before is a bit much.
"We're just taking it easy and not going mad."
Mr Malik said his friend first started the challenge last year and the pair both ran their fastest 10km during Ramadan.
"Something amazing does happen when you're fasting," he said.
