Drug gang kept vulnerable Bedford couple captive, court told
Drug dealers intimidated vulnerable people and used their home to run a drugs county line, a court heard.
Six men used a flat in De Parys Avenue, Bedford, to deal cocaine and heroin, which came to light after reports they were holding its occupants captive.
While on bail, one of the men continued to run the operation and threw tennis balls full of drugs into Bedford Prison, Luton Crown Court was told.
The six men will be sentenced for a range of offences at a later date.
Prosecutor Sarah Morris said the line was exposed in 2020 when the gang falsely imprisoned the flat's occupants, a man and a woman, accusing them of being responsible for drugs going missing.
The couple, who denied the accusation, were subjected to humiliating and degrading acts, she said.
These included being stripped and physically assaulted, while the man was also made to transfer over £200 from his bank account, the court heard.
- Shamadul Islam, 22, of Ampthill Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He was found guilty of criminal damage, two assaults, blackmail, possessing an imitate firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and two charges of false imprisonment.
- Naimour Ahmed, 22, of Faraday Square, Bedford, was convicted of two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs.
- Mohammed Ali, 21, of Cavendish Street, Bedford, was found guilty of two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs, two of false imprisonment, assault, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in public.
- Amiral Hussain, 23, of Elstow Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty to conspiring to two counts of supplying Class A drugs and criminal damage, supplying cannabis and possessing an offensive weapon.
- Daniel Kight, 19, Sandhurst Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs and criminal damage.
- Reece Thandi, 19, of Caister Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs and criminal damage.
Ms Morris said Daniel Kight and Reece Thandi were runners and couriers and spent most of the time at the cuckooed property.
The older defendants had "a much more significant role", she said.
The court heard that while on bail Thandi continued to run the line between October 2020 and February 2021. It was during this time he threw tennis balls full of drugs over the wall into Bedford Prison.
He admitted supplying Class A drugs and conveying a List A article into prison, as well have causing racially aggravated alarm to a police officer.
