Three children rescued after four-vehicle M1 crash near Luton

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue
An adult was cut from the wreckage of a car and taken to hospital but three young children were not hurt

Three young children and an adult have been rescued from a car after a four-vehicle crash on the M1.

The collision between two lorries and two cars happened northbound between junctions 10 and 11 near Luton at about 01:00 BST.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said the children were not hurt, but the adult had to be cut from the vehicle and was taken to hospital with injuries.

The force also urged drivers to leave their vehicles if they break down.

In a Facebook post about the incident, it said: "If you are unfortunate enough to break down in your vehicle, please vacate it and stand well clear in a position of safety and await recovery, ideally a refuge area."

Two fire crews, paramedics and the police were called to the scene and the motorway was fully closed for over an hour but fully reopened by 04:00.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue
The motorway was closed after the incident but fully reopened by 04:00 BST

