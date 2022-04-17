Milton Keynes teenagers seriously injured in crash
Three teenage girls were seriously injured when they were hit by a car, police said.
Thames Valley Police said the black Mercedes E Class struck the girls on the H3 Monks Way in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, at about 17:30 BST on Saturday.
The three girls, who were all from Milton Keynes, were taken to hospital.
Police said the driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.
The force said two of the girls were taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital with serious injuries and the third was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, also with serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage has been asked to contact officers.
