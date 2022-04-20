Bedford's Embankment and Riverside £1.5m pavement work starts
- Published
Work has started on a £1.5m project to resurface pavements in one of the most picturesque parts of Bedford.
Bedford Borough Council said making the improvements to walkways along the town's Embankment and Riverside will take about eight weeks.
A new "buff coloured surface" will be put down, along the River Great Ouse, it added.
It will be completed ahead of the return of the Bedford River Festival that will run from 23 to 24 July.
The Liberal Democrat elected mayor Dave Hodgson said: "I am delighted we are able to invest in the future of our beautiful Embankment, the 'jewel in Bedford's crown'.
"Further investment on the Embankment will follow including the planting of more trees and plants, interpretation panels and a number of other improvements which will be announced soon to link the Embankment with the town centre."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk