Bedfordshire PC sacked for sending racist traveller messages
A Police Officer has been sacked after he was found to have sent offensive and racist messages about travellers in a private WhatsApp group.
PC Jeffrey Cresswell was fired from Bedfordshire Police following a misconduct hearing, the force said.
Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said his language was "abhorrent and completely unacceptable".
He made the comments after a traveller funeral was held in Bedford, in November, a hearing was told.
The force said PC Cresswell was "dismissed without notice" after it was found he had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Authority, respect and courtesy; Equality and diversity and Discreditable conduct.
He had tended his resignation earlier in the month and was working a "period of paid notice".
The hearing was told that he had used his personal phone to post comments about a traveller funeral to a WhatsApp group including police officers and PCSOs but no members of the public.
'Abhorrent' language
Colleagues challenged his comments and reported him, which led to a Professional Standards Department investigation, the force said.
Mr Forsyth said: "PC Cresswell's choice of language was abhorrent and completely unacceptable.
"We are here to police all our communities impartially, there is no place in Bedfordshire, or policing, for individuals that participate in offensive, racist and discriminatory behaviour."
He said the force was "working extremely hard to improve our collective understanding of different cultures and we encourage our people to call out unacceptable behaviour".
He said it was "reassuring his colleagues immediately challenged him and reported the matter to supervisors".
